Costa Blanca firm creates simple solution to storing masks hygienically

A Costa Blanca firm has created a simple solution to storing mask hygienically.

PICKING up a mask as you leave the home has become as commonplace as grabbing the house keys.

-- Advertisement --



But while the house keys can be popped in your pocket or handbag, what do you do with your mask when you’re not wearing it – for example at work or in a restaurant or café while eating and drinking and even at home?

Wearing it on the wrist has been advised against, as the mask can potentially come into contact with sources of infection, and it stands to reason this applies to tables and other surfaces.

One solution is being offered by Torrevieja company, HangerMask, which has created a mask-holding clasp that can be attached to a multitude of surfaces, from tables to bags and the backs of seats.

Launched at the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja, the ‘hangy’ is a novel product for holding masks when they’re not being worn.

The clasp aims to reduce the risk of inadvertent and cross infection, while keeping it close to hand.

One of its four creators, Ana María Navarro, said the patented product was inspired by clips used on traditional tablecloths in restaurants.

“The lower part of this clip conceals the mask and does not expose it. It helps to be extremely careful with the storage of the mask, to keep it out of contact and to eliminate risks of ‘false security when it is poorly stored’.”

Navarro added that “this invention is not like the boxes that are sold as containers for storing the protections, which if not continuously disinfected can be a source of contagion”.

“This product solves that problem and was born to be a solution to try to control the spread of infection.”

The ‘hangy’ is made from a compression-transformed EVA (Ethyl-Vinyl-Acetate) copolymer.

It is waterproof, machine and hand washable and can be disinfected with hydro-alcoholic solutions.

It will be manufactured in Alicante and can be purchased in Torrevieja at the Pulsar stationery store in CAlle Apolo street and the Ramón Gallud pharmacy.

It will shortly be available for sale online.

Thank you for reading this article “Costa Blanca firm creates simple solution to storing masks hygienically”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!