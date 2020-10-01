Care home Nurse who Claimed the Pandemic is a Hoax gets Fired

A care home nurse who claims the pandemic sweeping the world is a hoax, even though there are 1 million dead, has been sacked from her job.

Carley Louise Stewart, 31, a care home worker from Preston, was one of the thousands who attended a protest organised by Save Our Rights UK in London in August – she firmly believes there’s ‘no evidence of a killer virus’.

Photos of Carley wearing her uniform at the protest went viral on social media – and she says she was later asked by her boss to attend a meeting before being sacked via email. The former nurse of Ribble View care home in Fishwick, Preston, said she has seen ‘no evidence of a killer virus, let alone a pandemic.’ Latest official government data shows there have been more than 40,000 deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

She said was moved to take action after seeing ‘absolutely no evidence of a killer virus, let alone a pandemic’. Her claims come after the number of lives claimed by Covid-19 worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China late last year reached the grim one million milestone on Sunday.

Carley claims no deaths occurred at the care home where she worked, between January and August, leading her to have serious doubts about the scale of the pandemic and the measures in place to stem its spread.

Now she has lost her job, Carley said she is even more determined to speak out on behalf of people who are ‘suffering’ as a result of being isolated from friends and family. ‘She said, quote: At the start of the pandemic, I was worried but as time went on, I saw absolutely no evidence of a killer virus, let alone a pandemic.”

‘While there were news reports saying the elderly were dying in droves in care homes, in the home where I was working no one became ill and no one died. Of anything. I can’t bear dishonesty of any kind, and I could see dishonesty on a massive scale during this so-called pandemic. I couldn’t stand by and not say anything. I’d be as complicit in the lies if I did that.”

She went on to say: “I’m not doing this for myself – I don’t need the hassle to be honest. I’m doing it for the people who are suffering, especially those in care homes, separated from friends and family, slowly losing the will to live. Thanks to the lockdown, people are now malnourished, despairing and losing their minds. Where are the figures on that? Many care home residents are now at breaking point and I need to speak up on their behalf.”

It was revealed earlier this year that hospitals in the UK released over 20,000 patients back into care homes WITHOUT a COVID test.

