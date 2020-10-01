Breaking News: Riots in Spain’s Barcelona

Reports are coming in of serious crowd disturbances on the streets of Barcelona.

-- Advertisement --



Riot squad police are out in force tonight on the streets of Barcelona, witnesses report being forcibly pushed to one side as the scarily dressed officers dispersed crowds of locals from the cities streets. Cars are being overturned and tyres set alight as the protests get more violent.

Members of the ‘Defense of the Republic of Catalonia’ (CDR) protest on the third anniversary of the 1-0. Hundreds of people summoned by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) have gathered since 8:00 p.m. in Plaça Sant Jaume in Barcelona to demand that the pro-independence parties comply with the “1-O mandate” and make independence effective of Catalunya.

Mossos carreguen contra els manifestants a pl Catalunya: pic.twitter.com/qBpNiApigm

— Àlex Tort (@alextortsagues) October 1, 2020

The protesters summoned by the CDRs, burned containers in Plaça Catalunya, where riot police from the Mossos d’Esquadra turned up, using batons against the protestors. At first, the CDRs travelled to the Police Headquarters (in Via Laietana) and then they went to Plaza Catalunya, near Rambla de Catalunya.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be posted when available so please check back later.

For more Local Spanish News from Barcelona, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.