Baths over in Calpe until next year

FREE conducted tours of the Baños de la Reina archaeological site have ended for this year.

This summer, 160 people in groups of 20 were shown round the Roman remains by Alicia Lujan, the archaeologist who directs excavations at the site.

As usual, Lujan said, visitors were most impressed with the Baños’ two star features, the mosaics and the waterwheel.

A €16,227 four-month excavation and restoration project was also carried out, parallel to the visits. This included rapid action to remove graffiti from the adjoining Moli del Morello mill to prevent the paint from seeping in to the stonework.