THE impact of lockdown has pushed back the Balearic ban on single-use plastic to March 2021 instead of the beginning of next year.

Associations of affected sectors had presented arguments during the state of alarm that the suspension of free movement affected the processes of adapting the necessary machinery for production in accordance with the new conditions stipulated by the law.

-- Advertisement --



Also that the health crisis led to major accumulations of stock, the sale of which could be compromised without an extension to the period before the ban comes into place, a financial hit on top of the impact of the pandemic.

A further factor with the Balearic government had to take into account is that many companies were forced to suspend activities completely or have staff on the ERTE furlough programme.

The regional Environment and Territory ministry’s new date for the ban on single-use plastic to come into force is March 20 next year, or 78 days later than originally planned.

This is the same number of days the state of alarm lasted.

This comes with the regional parliament’s approval of the bill for promoting economic activity and administrative simplification to ease the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Directorate General on Waste had included the measure in the decree which became the bill after it had been studied and the pertinent legal bodies consulted.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Balearic ban on single-use plastic scheduled put back to March 2021”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!