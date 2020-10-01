Autumn has come to the Charity Shop of Calpe

THE Charity Shop of Calpe will be closed for Valencia Day on Friday, October 9, but reopens on Saturday October 10 at 10am.

There will be a new range of clothing and accessories and, now that autumn has arrived, readers are invited to take a look at the shop’s jumpers, trousers and jackets.

“You’ll be helping the local community as well as bagging a bargain,” the organisers pointed out.

The shop is located in Galerias Mar Azul, halfway up Avenida Gabriel Miro on the righthand side and opens each morning from 10am until 1.30p except Sundays.