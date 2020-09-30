Webbs International Removals: in the most reliable of hands

WEBBS International Removals has been in the business of removals, storage and shipping for 35 years. But it’s not just extensive experience which puts this family-run company at the top of its game.

It’s the range of unbeatable services the company offers and its unfailing reliability and value for money.

With depots in Calvia and in Kent, Webbs International Removals operates the only self-resourced, weekly scheduled shared and part-load service from the UK to Mallorca and back to the UK, and a sole use of vehicle service to any destination in Europe.

Within Mallorca the firm uses its own fleet of vehicles for delivery and collection given that in most cases it is impractical to use the really large truck.

It is company policy that all effects it transports are properly protected.

Webbs International Removals’ multi-lingual crews specialise in expert packing and wrapping.

As Bill Webb says, “If it’s not gorgeous, it’s not going!”

Sofas, beds and soft furnishings are placed in protective covers and furniture is ‘export wrapped’. Other items go into high-quality, strong cartons, tissue and bubble wrap, and they can provide garment carriers if required.

Alternatively, the company can supply ‘mover kits’ for customer to do their own packing.

What’s more, the firm can take care of onward shipping of household contents and personal effects to pretty much anywhere in the world.

They can transport vehicles too. A unique, double-deck systems allows for separate, clean and safe home and vehicle transport.

For storage the company boasts a unique facility, with a containerised storage system which avoids multiple handling. As for all of its services, the charges are incredibly reasonable.

Webbs International Removals is synonymous with excellence and service which customers can trust.

All quotations are personally assessed and compiled, with no overseas sales teams, third parties or commission agents involved, and no sub-contracting to any another carrier.

Reinforcing that customer peace of mind is the fact it is the only British and Spanish company to hold a Spanish Transport licence and to be a member of The Balearic Transport Federation in the archipelago, a fact which allowed it unhindered movement between the UK and the Balearics during lockdown.

Whatever your removals, storage and shipping needs, WEBBS International Removals has got it reliably covered.