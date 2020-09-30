Vikings and Titans game causes Covid-19 training shutdowns

A recent game between the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings causes Covid-19 shutdowns to both teams training sessions.

THE thrilling game on Sunday, 27 which ended with the Titans narrowly beating the Vikings 31-30, appears to have caused further troubles to the already affected sports league.

With no fans in attendance, and with political protests and movements already causing problems for the NFL, the announcement that the Titans have had to shut down ALL in-person activities immediately, will be a huge cause for concern.

Three players and five additional staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 and because their last game was with the Minnesota Vikings, they have had to shut down their facilities too.

According to reports, the Vikings have done this as a recommended safety precaution and have reportedly had no positive tests back.

A statement from the Vikings official website read: “Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organisation have tested positive for Covid-19. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday’s game.

“Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Centre immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen.

“We will provide further updates regarding this week’s football schedule when appropriate”.

The Titans face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but may not be able to train until Saturday.

The NFL and Players’ Association released a statement on the matter, saying, “Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments.”

“All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

