Two female thieves were apprehended in Rojales after Local Police officers caught them stealing alcohol, food and balloons from a large commercial centre, located on Justo Quesada avenue in Rojales.

-- Advertisement --



UPON apprehension, officers surprisingly found that the two women had stolen six kilograms of cheese, 42 cans of tuna, 11 bottles of gin and whiskey, and three balloon arches used at birthday parties.

Officers were carrying out security tasks and surveillance when they spotted the two women acting suspiciously.

As they approached the female thieves, the women started running away.

When police caught up with them to ask why they had run they responded by saying “they were going to their car to drink water after buying potatoes and sandwiches”.

After carrying out a visual inspection of their car, officers noticed several bottles of gin and two bottles of whiskey in the backseat as well as multiple cans of tuna.

When asked to produce receipts for the items, the two women couldn’t, so the officers performed a thorough inspection.

During the search, officers found: 14 packages of tuna in olive oil (42 cans), two bottles of whiskey, nine bottles of gin, three balloon arches used at parties of birthday and a handbag full of six, one kilogram cheeses.

They also found three screwdrivers, a wrench, a hammer, two pliers and a chisel under the driver’s seat.

The officers ran the pair’s details through the Guardia Civil database and it transpired they both had criminal records from thefts in supermarkets and robberies with force.

The Local Police officers returned the cheeses to the supermarket and the rest was seized until prove of purchase could be made.

According to reports, the pair were not arrested for the alleged crime, but Police instructed the stores to pursue theft proceedings in relation to the aforementioned events.

Thank you for reading this article “Two female thieves apprehended in Rojales: 42 cans of tuna!”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!