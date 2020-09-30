Strong winds batter Calvia and leave trail of destruction

STRONG winds battered Calvia over the weekend and left a trail of destruction in several areas of the locality.

Gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour toppled over a lamppost, a traffic light, a community satellite dish and a pylon.

-- Advertisement --



Local Police reported they were called out 11 times to deal with trees and large branches which had come down in the gales and which had caused damage or which represented some kind of danger.

There were no reports anyone got hurt.

Vandals also damaged Calvia property at the weekend.

Somewhen on Saturday night they pulled up five lampposts which illuminate the promenade along the coast behind the Sporting de Costa d’en Blanes tennis club and threw them in the sea.

It was in fact a busy week for Calvia police.

Traffic controls in Santa Ponsa, Magaluf, Illetes and Costa d’en Blanes resulted in 23 reports for occupants not wearing face masks.

Officers reported 10 people in Son Caliu for not wearing face coverings and two waiters in the area for the same reason. Also a woman who was shopping in a supermarket in Peguera.

The start of the new school term led to certain face mask-related incidents requiring police intervention, and specifically issues of parents who did not want their children to wear the coverings.

At one municipal school police reported a mother who had her face uncovered and was collecting parents’ signatures for a campaign against the use of facemasks in the classroom.

In Son Ferrer an officer found flyers in the Cigne plaza urging people not to follow the health safety regulations on face masks.

Also last week, Calvia police came across a group of five youngsters at a viewing point in Santa Ponsa who were not following Covid-19 protection regulations and four young people drinking and partying in the early hours at Calvia town football ground.

At the request of a taxi driver the police took action against customers who had not paid for a ride to Magaluf.

Thank you for reading “Strong winds batter Calvia and leave trail of destruction”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!for more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!