Spain Registers 11,106 New Cases With Most Coming From Madrid

The Spanish Ministry of Health registered 11,106 positives and 177 deaths this Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health registered 11,016 cases of COVID-19 today, with 3,897 being diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 2,586 on Tuesday. The total number of people infected by coronavirus in Spain now stands at 769,188.

The situation is particularly worrying in Madrid, which with 4,810 cases, represents 43% of all new positives in Spain. Another problem is that the community is not managing to test all the people it wanted to. Only a third of the 999 people that were summoned on Tuesday in the Puente de Vallecas district to undergo a rapid antigen test (the tests that with 99% reliability indicate in about 15 minutes whether or not the patient has COVID -19) went to the medical centre, apparently fearing to be confined if the test result was positive.

The figures by region

Of the 3,897 cases found in the last 24 hours in Spain, 1,586 were registered in Madrid, while 313 were located in Andalusia, 314 in Aragon, 66 in Asturias, 45 in the Balearic Islands, 145 in the Canary Islands, 33 in Cantabria, 86 in Castilla -La Mancha, 10 in Castilla y León, 162 in Catalonia, 11 in Ceuta, 60 in the Valencian Community, 174 in Extremadura, 10 in Galicia, 25 in Melilla, 121 in Murcia, 265 in Navarra, 409 in the Basque Country and 62 in The Rioja.

Regarding the profile of infections, according to the latest report from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network, the highest proportion of COVID-19 cases that occurred in the last week were in the groups aged 15 to 59 years (69% of the total).

Contagion rate in Andalusia

Andalusia has 11 cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants. Marbella registered a rate of 279 new cases in the last 14 days; Almería, with 269; Córdoba and Granada, both with 239, and Jaén, with 219. The best-positioned city in the face of the pandemic is Huelva, with a rate of just 59. Málaga, Jerez, Cádiz and Algeciras are below 200- still 300 below the figure specified by the government for automatic lockdown.

In Andalusia, there are 33 towns with a rate higher than 500, but of these, only Casariche, in Seville, has been confined, whose rate is 4,508 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. That is, 4.5% of its population has been infected in the last two weeks. The next is Valsequillo, in Córdoba, with a rate of 4,213.

