School uniforms are widely debated outside of schools

SCHOOL uniforms are a key way of developing a sense of togetherness among students, but the topic is still one of the most widely debated outside of schools.

School uniforms prepare children for formal scenarios that we all encounter in our lives. Depending on the situation, we’re expected to dress and look a certain way.

As any parent knows, weekday mornings can be chaotic. It can be tricky enough to get yourself ready for work without having to worry about how to dress your child. Uniforms remove one more thing from the ‘to-do’ list of mums and dads every day.

It’s believed that uniforms contribute positively to a child’s behaviour in school. Their uniform develops an affinity with learning. A sense of professionalism develops within each child, leading to more focus in the classroom.

When students wear the same clothing at school, it levels out the playing field. Any expectations on what to wear are removed and children develop a greater sense of equality.

But we should still make it possible for children to express themselves with their clothing as they develop their own style, accessories are the best way to this, school bags, hair styles, pencil cases etc, allow your child to show the world who they are whilst still abiding by rules.

