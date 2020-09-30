ALMUÑÉCAR Town Hall has requested Costas to refund the fee for the occupation of the beachfront businesses area for the first six months of 2020, a fee that must be paid by the concession holders who are authorised to make use of the public beach space.

The amount that the Consistory passes on to the concessionaires is €63,000 euros, which was previously paid by the local administration to the Demarcation of Coasts.

-- Advertisement --



“The return of this fee would be a great economic relief for the businessmen of the hotel industry in the Bajos del Altillo that, together with the water park, and would generate more than 150 jobs in summer”, highlights Rafael Caballero, councillor for the Treasury.

The confusion began as the ministry approved a royal decree to modulate the payment of the occupation fee and use of the maritime-land public area in July to exempt beach bars, hotels and restaurants from the fee during the total closure of the activity or a change in the amount depending on the occupation limitations in the de-escalation.

Motril requested the refund of the amount, but Costas argued that when the real amount of loss has been calculated, the Town Hall should be the one to request it from the Finance Department.

The Town Hall points out that it has sent several letters asking about the procedure for the fees to be returned and points out that the responses they have received have been “evasive.” In addition, regarding the possibility of extending the concessions, Costas points out in the letter sent to the Consistory that it would be the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture which must receive the requests that, once authorised by the delegation, will be sent to Costas to proceed.

The association of chiringuitos on the Costa Tropical also demanded the reduction and refund of the fee for occupying beach space, and after holding several meetings with the Government Delegation in Andalucia, they state that the request was approved and they are pending the refund of the corresponding amount for your concessions. The amount will correspond to the capacity and the period of inactivity.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Refunds of occupancy funds requested by beachfront businesses due to lack of use this season”.

You may also wish to read “Nerja workshop tackles Covid’s effects on tourism sector.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!