Rare chance to catch a talented violinist and enjoy a meal

GIFTED award-winning Japanese violinist Lamaya started performing at the age of eight and has now performed all over the world playing both traditional wooden and electric violin.

Her artistic range is wide including Electronic, Latin, Celtic, Classical, Argentinian Tango and Flamenco. In flamenco shows, she has accompanied established artists, both in Spain and internationally.

She will be playing at D Wines in Calle Norte, Marbella on October 28 from 7.30pm and for this evening she will be playing her electric violin with a range of modern and classical music.

Tickets to attend the concert cost €20 per person or €65 to include a three course meal with wine.

To make a reservation which is essential, email pmmtickets@mail.com.