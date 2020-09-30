HERE is a round-up of your News in Brief from in and around the Axarquia region.

Family life

KARELU, by the Os Náufragos Teatro company, will appear at the Calderón Theatre in Motril next Saturday, October 3, at 9pm. It is an interpretation that speaks of education in the family environment, violence and the crisis of values ​​in today’s society. The price of tickets are €10 and €12 and can be purchased at the box office from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and through the page www.teatrocalderonmotril.es.

Nature calls

MOTRIL Town Hall announces that, from now and until October 31, the opening hours to the public of the Reserva Natural Concertada La Charca de Suárez in the afternoon will be from 5pm to 7pm. La Charca de Suárez is also open mornings from 9am to 1pm on weekends.



Facebook fun

COMEDY duo ‘Censurado Facebook, returns Friday, October 2, to Almuñecar Casa de Cultura with their show ‘Esperamos que no sea el último 2.0’ after the success throughout the summer in El Majuelo park. They will host two shows, the first at 8pm and the second at 9.30pm with tickets priced at €5.



Plans changed

THE Councillor for Ferias and Festivities of Torrox, Salvador Escudero, announced that the Feria will be postponed until next May due to Covid-19. The Town Hall has chosen to postpone the programme of activities initially planned from October 1 until May 2021 to coincide with the Cruces de Mayo celebrations.



Crafty crooks

NATIONAL Police have arrested two people in Malaga City for stealing sports equipment and perfumery items worth €529. The suspects, a woman and a man aged 31 and 36, both Spanish, acted in a coordinated manner, whilst one distracted employees the other would hide items inside a baby’s pram.



Safe kids

MAYOR of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, concluded a round of meetings with those responsible for the Early Childhood Education centres with a visit to the ‘Los Almendros’ Nursery School. During her visit, she congratulated those in charge and stated that “the place where children are safest is in schools.”



Local talent

THE Sala El Posito de Velez-Malaga is hosting an exhibition entitled ‘Mujer’, by local artist Rafael Heredia, which will consist of 36 sculptures made of coloured stoneware and 11 paintings. The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 9pm with free admission until October 30.



Face lift

VELEZ-Malaga Town Hall continues to carry out conservation work on elements throughout the town, such as the emblematic San Francisco fountain, in the historical part of the city. The work on the 16th-century fountain has already begun and the restoration costs look to be around €15,900.



Fake lawyer

POLICE arrested a 76-year-old Spanish man in Granada, allegedly responsible for the fraudulent citizenship of 140 foreigners, for which he arranged false marriages and civil partnerships in order to obtain residence permits. Another four people have been arrested, two men and two women who have participated in marriages as witnesses.



Golden oldies

UNDER the name of ‘Andalusian Pensioners Association’ a new association has emerged in Almuñécar. It is currently made up of a total of 74 members, all of them pensioners, and its objective is to “demand adequate resources from the public authorities so that the elderly can see their needs met.”

