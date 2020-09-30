A HIGH and continued rate of infection during the past two weeks has forced the Balearic Islands Government to impose tougher restrictions on the centre of Ibiza which are due to last a minimum of 15 days.

Bars and restaurants will be required to close by 10pm, no more than five people should mix socially and playgrounds will be closed.

Although not obligatory, residents will be advised to stay at home except to go out for important visits to buy food or for medical advice or similar important journeys.