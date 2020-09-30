Michael Jackson’s very private son pops out for take-out food

One of Michael Jackson’s children, Blanket Jackson is the most private child of the three. He stays out of the public eye and tries to lead a semi-normal life.

Blanket Jackson changed his named to Bigi in 2015, the ‘normal’ eighteen-year-old boy has a net worth of over $100 million because of his famous father.

This past Sunday, Blanket Jackson was seen picking up take-out food from a drive-thru with his security guard. He looked very happy and content. The boys real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, and turned 18 in February of this year.

Blanket struggled with the difficulty of his father’s passing when he was only seven years of age. He suffered major bullying for his exquisite name so therefore changed it to Bigi, which is how he is known now.

The very private teen seems to be enjoying life and shows to be a very content young man.

