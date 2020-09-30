Manchester United linked with Dembele loan deal

Manchester United have been linked with Ousmane Dembele with a possible loan deal on the cards. Have United given up on signing Sancho?

FANS of United will be keeping a close eye on the transfer market this week as the club has been linked with some big name players, although they have only managed to sign one player so far.

The arrival of Donny Van de Beek has been United’s only signing and even he is struggling to find game time.

Now, after having their recent offer for Jadon Sancho rejected by Borussia Dortmund, they have turned their attentions to injury prone, Dembele.

The 23-year-old has only played 75 games in all competitions since arriving from Barcelona for the huge fee of €105m (£95.75m) in August 2017.

The former Dortmund player would be keen on a move to the Old Trafford side as he looks to restart his faltering career.

Dembele, who is a World-Cup winner with France, would provide Ole Gunnar Solskjær with some more attacking options and is seen as an ideal replacement if the Sancho deal cannot be done.

However, reports suggest that United will return to Dortmund with an improved offer after having their latest one rejected yesterday, but if a deal can’t be done then United have drawn up some other alternatives.

If neither first-choice Sancho or second-choice Dembele sign then there is a suggestion that; Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and free agent Edinson Cavani are players the club would be interested in signing.

Whether or not this is a clever ploy from the Manchester club to draw Dortmund back to the negotiating table and discuss a deal over Sancho is yet to be seen.