THERE has been an update from the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola concerning their grand reopening on Friday October 9 which confirms that permission to open has been granted by the Junta de Andalucia after reviewing their social distancing plans.

The box office itself at the theatre physically opens on October 1 from 11am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday and all bookings have to be made in person or by calling 952 474 542 to allow the booking staff to ensure correct seating is allocated.

On the same date, the theatre bar will also reopen but guests will need to wear masks except when sitting at tables and to observe proper hygiene and social distancing.

To summarise, masks must be worn in the auditorium and full distancing measures will be in place including seating, entry and exit and access to the toilets.

The first show is Cowboys and Kisses on October 9 featuring SV favourite Johnny G and Melissa Carver who will present a huge range of top Country music.

This will be followed by the postponed production of Evita which runs from October 14 to 25.

Check everything out on the new theatre website https://www.salonvarietestheatre.com/.