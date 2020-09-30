It’s time to rewild our little ones, and maybe ourselves!

WE are all guilty, even as adults, of being seduced by the T.V, computer consoles, mobile phones and social media sites. The biggest difference though between us and our children is that we look back on our childhood and remember a time playing in the parks and in the woods and having a freedom which in today’s society they sadly miss. It’s time to rewild our little ones.

Around the world, a new concept is gaining momentum and it’s called ‘Rewilding’.

“The planned reintroduction of a species into a habitat from which it has disappeared in an effort to increase biodiversity and restore the health of an ecosystem” Merriam – Webster dictionary definition.

Projects are being set up to reintroduce children back into a habitat from which they have almost completely disappeared called the great outdoors!

Aimed to inspire children to climb trees in the woods, to run on the beach, swim in the sea, scramble over rocks, splash in muddy puddles, pick wild fruits, grow fresh vegetable, light fires ( under supervision of course), make slingshots, to go outside, get muddy, make friends and fall in love with nature again, in the real world and not on a screen!

“At no time in human history have children spent less time outdoors. Attention deficit disorders, obesity and a variety of other physical and emotional ailments can be attributed to a decline in exposure to the out of doors and the natural environment.

Richard Louv, the author of Last Child in the woods, explains it’s not attention deficit as such but nature-deficit which is a direct link to these disturbing childhood physical and mental health issues.

“Time in nature is not leisure time; it’s an essential investment in our children’s health (and also, by the way, in our own).” Richard Louv

