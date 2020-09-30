Huercal-Overa council providing cash support for local Erasmus students

HUERCAL-OVERA council is providing cash support for local Erasmus students.

The local authority announced it has opened a new round of financial assistance for youngsters who have an Erasmus grant for the period running from September 1 this year to July 31 2021.

“Our government team is once again organising this help within the assistance initiatives for our locality’s university students,”, commented Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez.

The council leader underlined what he said is the administration’s policy of backing training for young people through various initiatives, including the programme for practical experience within companies.

Fernandez said it is a programme which has given many young people their first contact with the world of work.

To qualify for the council’s Erasmus-related funding university students must have been registered residents in Huercal-Overa for a minimum of eight years, although not necessarily consecutive, and should not have benefitted from the initiative before.

Applications for the help have to be put in by the end of October and should be accompanied by a copy of the student’s ID, residency registration certificate, a document accrediting their university enrolment in the 2012-2020 academic year, a document accrediting they are receiving an Erasmus grant which shows the months the course runs for and a certificate showing a bank account in their name.

The council will award assistance of up to €1,000. The amount depends on the duration of the grant obtained.

