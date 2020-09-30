The film premiere of La mort de Guillem, a film about the murder of the young anti-fascist Guillem Agulló, in April 1993, is set to be held in Elche cinemas tomorrow.

-- Advertisement --



THE 95-minute film depicts the judicial process and the feelings of the family after the harrowing event of Guillem Agulló’s murder at the hands of ultra-rightists, a crime that shocked the Valencian community.

The film directed by Carlos Marques-Marcet will be shown in Odeon cinemas tomorrow, Thursday, October 1, at 8.30pm.

More than 2,500 crowdfunders have contributed to the making of the film, which is a co-production of the Valencian Institute of Culture (ICV), the public broadcasters of the Valencian Community, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, Suica Films, Batabat Produccions and Lastor Media.

Before official screenings of the intense film in Elche, the Councillor for Culture, Marga Antón, and the filmmaker and producer from Elche, partner of Suica Films, Pepe Andreu, were both given sneak previews.

Speaking about director Marques-Marcet, Andreu explained that “not only [does he] recount the crime against Guillem by the extreme right and the subsequent trial, but is also a hymn to the memory of the Burjasotense and the anti-fascist.”

“[And] from the pain of the family that loses a loved one, which is why it is an intimate film, full of silences and absences, but also of the anger and pride of the family, which lives and suffers the process of building a martyr,” he continued

“The main action is the film, but there will be a book, a short film and, if the coronavirus allows it; talks, colloquia and concerts,” concluded.

The mayor was full of support for the film, stating: “Films like this enrich the programming of the Odeón cinemas and our cultural offer.”

Thank you for reading this article “Film premiere of La mort de Guillem to be held in Elche cinemas”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!