Family of Imprisoned Princess Latifa of Dubai Urge UN for “decisive action” to Protect her

Lawyers acting on behalf of Imprisoned Princess Latifa’s of Dubai family are urging the United Nations to take “decisive action” to ensure her safety.

It has been almost two years since Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum “ordered and orchestrated” the kidnapping of his daughter after she fled the country he rules, according to a judgement passed by the UK High Court in March this year.

The BBC broadcast an award-winning documentary- Escape from Dubai: The Mystery of a Missing Princess – which highlighted the Princess’s plight, however, this did nothing to help her case and she still remains held against her will in her own homeland. The Princess has not been seen in public for almost two years now although the UAE insists that Latifa is alive, safe and living with her family in Dubai.

Princess Latifa was seized from the yacht Nostromo that was sailing the Indian Ocean in March 2018. She was staying with a friend before it was stormed by commandos and they were both abducted. In the 40 minute video, below, Latifa revealed she had previously tried to leave the Emirates aged 16 but was captured at the border, jailed for three years, beaten and tortured.

The princess’s legal team is now calling on the UN Working group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) to get the UN to order Dubai to provide exact details of Latifa’s whereabouts.

Grave Danger

In making his submission to the leading human rights group WGEID, QC Rodney Dixon declared: “We are anxious to ensure that the UN takes all possible steps now to secure the safety, health and release of [Princess Latifa].” He went on to urge the UN to “take decisive action in respect of this case which has gone on for a considerable period of time while Princess Latifa remains in grave danger“.

Princess Latifa’s father, billionaire Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum- the Ruler of Dubai. image: TwitterRodney Dixon QC said, quote: “It is most concerning that despite the High Court judgement finding that Princess Latifa had been kidnapped, and worldwide calls for the urgent release of Latifa, she remains in captivity.”Her fundamental human rights are being unjustifiably restricted and abused. The international community can no longer stand by.

“We are petitioning the UN Working Groups on Enforced and Involuntary

Disappearances and on Arbitrary Detention and other bodies to get access to her without delay and to ensure that she is released unharmed. It is vital more than ever now that the UN should take all necessary action to secure Latifa’s immediate release having been unlawfully held in the UAE for over two years.”

In the months since the London judgement, numerous people have indicated they will distance themselves from the toxic Al-Maktoum dynasty, including the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II. It’s now time for the UN to add its considerable weight to the fight against the human rights abuses being perpetrated by the UAE regime.”

A best friend of Latifa’s, Finnish born Tiina Jauhiainen, who was also kidnapped in the Princess’s company, said the new submission was the result of two years of dedicated hard work that began while she was still detained in the UAE.

Please check back regards any updates on this story as a decision by the WGEID is expected fairly soon. TW

