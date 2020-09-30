ADRA council has bought hundreds of new books to expand the municipal library catalogues and provide a boost to the local economy at the same time.

The local authority’s councillor responsible for the Adra municipal library, Antonio Sanchez, revealed that a €5,000 contribution from the Junta de Andalucia’s regional Culture minister had allowed for the purchase of nearly 400 books from shops in the municipality.

-- Advertisement --



He said the idea was to help the local cultural sector recover from the impact of the pandemic on economic activity.

The new books are being shared between the main municipal library and the Puente del Rio and La Curva branches.

Sanchez encouraged local residents to use the free time available to them to make the most of the choice of books and enjoy a good read.

The councillor said the choice of new titles had been based on the preferences and suggestions of library users via the “Desideratas” formula, which he explained allowed for the identification of the most repeated demands.

Among the selection are some of this year’s must-reads and most critically acclaimed works, and includes crime novels, romance and mysteries.

More than half the budget went on acquiring books for children and young people.

Due to Covid-19 the library and branches have a strict health safety protocol in place.

Library-goers must be wearing face masks and have their temperature taken at the entrances before they are allowed in.

The number of people allowed in an any one time is limited and everyone must keep a safe distance from others.

Library personnel get the books people want to borrow to avoid contact. When books are returned they are kept separately from the rest of the catalogue and are not available to be taken out again for a week to try and prevent the possible spread of the virus.

In addition, the use of hydro-alcoholic gels is compulsory and there is constant cleaning and disinfection.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Council buys hundreds of new books to expand library catalogue and boost local economy”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!