Book worms will be happy to know the Library of Almuñécar’s new opening times.

THE Municipal Library of Almuñécar “Jesús Serrano”, has announced their autumn-winter schedule.

The Library of Almuñécar will open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm, and in the afternoons, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. They have also added Saturday morning from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

For those interested, the Municipal Library of Almuñécar is located on the first floor of the Casa de Cultura (Puerta de Granada, 19). For more information please contact by phone: 958 882355.

It should be noted that, due to the situation caused by the pandemic, the library has 50 per cent of its capacity, which means that there are about 40 places to allow for the safety distance.

The use of a mask is mandatory and hydroalcoholic gel is available in the reading room.

