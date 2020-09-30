Bomb scare at Palma airport turns out to be false alarm

A BOMB scare at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport on Tuesday evening turned out to be a false alarm, press reported.

National Police and Guardia Civil officers set about inspecting different areas of the airport after a call about a possible explosive device reportedly came through at about 7pm, although it appears it was not felt necessary to clear the terminal.

The officer failed to find anything suspicious.

The reports also said police and Guardia were investigating whether the call, which was made from Madrid, had been a hoax.