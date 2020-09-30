Axarquia ecologists file complaint for closure of Aerodrome in Velez-Malaga

THE Axarquia Nature Studies Office (GENA) have pushed for the definitive closure of the Velez-Malaga Aerodrome, which belongs to the Real Aeroclub de Malaga, after various complaints due to noise pollution and dangers of aeroplane flights.

The group filed a complaint with the Velez-Malaga Town Hall on Sunday, September 27, demanding an agreement from the local administration and the aeroclub “to ensure that no operations are ever flown or carried out over Velez and Torre del Mar”.

GENA assures that “flights and operations are being carried out over the centres of Velez, Torre del Mar and Benamargosa,” despite the fact that the regulations have “strictly prohibited flights over town centres and crowds of people.”

Previous air accidents in the vicinity stand out, with deaths and serious injuries having happened in the past

GENA adds that the proximity of the aerodrome with the urban areas causes constant engine noise, which they consider can be harmful to certain sectors of the population, such as schools or residences.

Although the airfield was created in 1995 for aeronautical activities exclusively of a sporting nature, environmentalists assure that it has also been used for other purposes such as advertising by towing banners from the tail of planes, spraying crops or aerial photographs and tourist use.

