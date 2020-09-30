Argentine cartoonist and creator of ‘Mafalda’ has sadly died.

THE Argentine cartoonist and humourist Joaquín Salvador Lavado ‘Quino’, creator of Mafalda, has died at the age of 88 in Mendoza, his hometown.

Quino developed the adventures of his most popular character between 1964 to 1973, although the stories of the iconic girl are still replicated around the world today.

-- Advertisement --



Holder of awards such as the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities and the Medal of the Order and Letters of France, the Argentine cartoonist was called Quino from birth to distinguish him from his uncle, the painter and graphic designer Joaquín Tejón.

He created Mafalda for an advertising campaign for household appliances in 1962, but his first cartoon was not published until September 29, 1964, so for his creation, this is her date of birth, and in 2014 he celebrated her 50th birthday.

Despite the international fame that this nonconformist girl brought him, in 1973 he decided to end her adventures because he “ran out of ideas”, and since then he has not had fixed characters for his cartoons and has only redrawn Mafalda on special occasions such as the 50th anniversary of the Declaración de Los Derechos del Niño.

The sharp jokes of Mafalda and her friends Manolito, Felipe, Susanita, Miguelito, Libertad and her brother Guille have been translated into more than 30 languages.

After stopping drawing Mafalda, the Argentine cartoonist dedicated himself to a more dark humour dedicated to a more adult audience, strips that he has compiled in a series of books such as ¡Qué presente impresentable! (2005), La Aventura de comer (2007) y ¿Quién anda ahí? (2013).

His work has been recognised with numerous international awards, one of the last the Legion of Honor of the French Republic, in 2012, in addition to the Graphic Comedian of the Year of the Montreal International Salon (1982), two Platinum Konex of Visual Arts- Graphic Humor (1982 and 1992) and the Special Konex (2012), the Ibero-American Graphic Humor Quevedos (2000) and the Romics de Oro (Rome, 2011).

Thank you for reading this article “Argentine cartoonist and creator of ‘Mafalda’ has sadly died.”.

You may also wish to read “Michael Jackson’s very private son pops out for take-out food.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!