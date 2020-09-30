Almuñécar has its sights set firmly on tackling environmental awareness

ALMUÑECAR Town Hall has presented the programme of Environmental Awareness activities, which it will develop during the 2020-2021 academic year, with the participation of educational centres and associations.

At the presentation ceremony, councillor, Luis Aragón, stated that “this is an annual program, which we are going to renew and perfect, and whose main objective is to give a message of sensitisation and awareness to society of environmental activities, with work from educational centres, as well as the inclusive leisure aspect of the activities. In this sense, we will have a methodology that will be followed month by month, through the celebration of the World Environment and Sustainability Days, that will put across these messages.”

“What we want with this programme, which is included in the cleaning contract that the Sexitano Town Hall has with the FCC company and which the La Clec has prepared, is that the residents see the activities that are carried out, not only in Almuñécar but worldwide to raise awareness of the problems that exist.”

He added “In this sense, we will continue, month by month, environmental issues to raise awareness with activities adapted to the new anti-Covid -19 security regulations,” explained the councillor of the Environmental Department.

Luis Aragón announced the proposed Environmental Awareness programme calendar to be developed:

January, Environmental Education month; February, Month of Wetlands and their Species; March, the month of Nature; April, the month of Mother Earth; May, the month of Parks and Recycling; June, the month of the Environment; July, Environmental Conservation month; August, the month of the Andalucian Dragon, the Chameleon; September, the month of the Importance of the Air We Breathe; October, Month of the Animals; November, the month of the Rivers and December, the month of the Carbon Footprint.

For his part, the representative of the company La Clec, Vicent Sastre, stressed that it is vital for any project to comply with the European Agenda, “because most of the funds that arrive from Europe will be for this type of activity, among others. Environmental Awareness projects, such as energy deficiency, carbon footprint, alternative energy, and environmental education and awareness. They are pieces of a great puzzle that is being worked on from various municipal areas to achieve subsequent objectives,” he said.

