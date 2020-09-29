Your brain is kind of a big deal, are you taking care of it?

YOUR brain is kind of a big deal.

As the control centre of your body, it’s in charge of keeping your heart beating and lungs breathing and allowing you to move, feel and think.

That’s why it’s a good idea to keep your brain in optimal working condition.

This article lists three foods that boost your brain.

Fatty fish

This type of fish includes salmon, trout and sardines, which are all rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids

About 60 per cent of your brain is made of fat, and half of that fat is the omega-3 kind. Your brain uses omega-3s to build brain and nerve cells, and these fats are essential for learning and memory.

Blueberries

Blueberries provide numerous health benefits, including some that are specifically for your brain.

Blueberries and other deeply coloured berries deliver anthocyanins, a group of plant compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects

Antioxidants act against both oxidative stress and inflammation, conditions that may contribute to brain ageing and neurodegenerative diseases. See your brain is a big deal and needs taking care of!

Eggs

Eggs are a good source of several nutrients tied to brain health, including vitamins B6 and B12, folate and choline.

Choline is an important micronutrient that your body uses to create acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and memory

