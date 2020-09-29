SATURDAY afternoons will never be the same again, as this week marks the launch of ‘Sala Unplugged’ LIVE on the terrace at La Sala Puerto Banus.

Daniel Pardo and Ruben Sierra will take to the terrace every week from 3pm presenting their new duo, Chemical Mambo performing a varied electro acoustic repertoire from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas and John Legend in order to create that perfect Saturday afternoon ambiance.

Join them for lunch on the sunny La Sala terrace and soak up the atmosphere. Enjoy the show and stay on for Marbella’s finest Happy Hour between 5pm and 7.30pm where you will receive 50% off selected house beverages!

For more information visit www.lasalabanus.com, make a reservation online or call 952 814 145.