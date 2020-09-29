VOX have presented a vote of non-confidence against Sánchez

VOX have presented a vote of non-confidence against the Sánchez led government and have proposed their President as the successor.

PARLIAMENTARY group VOX stated that this was the “worst government at the worst time,” and have finally made their move to replace it after making their intentions clear over two and a half months ago.

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, spokesman for the VOX group, announced that they proposed to replace Pedro Sánchez with VOX President, Santiago Abascal.

Espinosa and Ignacio Garriga, the parliamentary defense of the motion, have listed several reasons to justify the move; from the illegitimacy forming of the government to an attempt to undermine democracy and the monarchy.

“It is a motion for loyalty to the Spanish people at a time of national emergency and social emergency,” commented Garriga, who added “[we want to be] remembered for doing everything possible to remove the worst government from power at the worst time.”

In what is the fifth motion of censure of democracy, and the only one that worked was that of the PSOE in 2018 which saw Pedro Sánchez end the Rajoy era.

Sánchez has been come under increasing pressure for his dealing of the coronavirus pandemic.

The motion could be debated as early as the week of October 12.

