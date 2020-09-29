This year’s ‘Sabor a Málaga’ Market in Rincón de la Victoria has been a huge success

THE companies participating in the ‘Sabor a Málaga’ Market in Rincón de la Victoria, held last weekend, September 25 to 27, have doubled their sales compared to previous years.

In addition, the producers have given this year’s edition of ‘Sabor a Málaga’ the highest valuation of all the regional fairs held to date.

The Tourism and Business Development department of the Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning company has carried out an analysis of the commercial impact of the market through interviews with the 14 companies present during the event.

According to this study, in the same period of 2019, the total volume of sales for the 37 companies that attended ‘Sabor a Málaga’ was €28,000, in this edition, the 14 attending producers have obtained €20,700 of profit, that is, the turnover volume has increased by 100 per cent, with an average profit of €1,478.57 for each of the companies.

The first vice president and deputy of the Economic and Social Development Area, Juan Carlos Maldonado, highlighted the great reception of this market in which, “despite the capacity control measures, there is less space to attend workshops, show cookings and restrictions on tastings, the benefit for our producers has been double than in previous editions.”

Maldonado added that “this success reaffirms the commitment of the Diputación de Málaga to organize this type of commercial events in different parts of the province, helping to disseminate Malaga’s agri-food products”.

As it is a consumer-oriented fair, the main reason for the companies participating in the ‘Sabor a Málaga’ Market has been to make their products known to the visiting public.

Complying with the capacity and attendance restrictions required by the health authorities, the 7,242 attendees at this event have been able to enjoy seven tastings held over the weekend, as well as a total of eight cooking shows.

The intention to repeat future editions of the ‘Sabor a Malaga’ Market in Rincón de la Victoria is unanimous, and this is stated by 100 per cent of the companies interviewed.

The assessment of the attending producers stands at 9.9 out of 10, the highest grade obtained in all editions of regional fairs of ‘Sabor a Málaga’, the most valued aspects being the location of the event and the activities scheduled.

