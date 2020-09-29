Surprise for Lions as golfers drive off to raise funds

NEWEST members of La Cala de Mijas Lions, Darren and Nathalie gave a very welcome surprise as they were instrumental in the Lions receiving €1,694.46 from local golfers at Los Luneys Golf Society and F:G:S: The Friendly Golf Society.

This very useful sum was raised at Cerrado del Aguila Golf Club recently and Lion’s President Graham Rutland presented ‘Appreciation’ certificates to Chris Day and Ricky Walker representing their societies and expressed his grateful thanks for this very much needed donation.

-- Advertisement --



For those who enjoy their golf, the Lion’s charity shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas which is open from Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm now has a huge sale on which includes golfing equipment as well as ladies’ and men’s fashions.

As previously mentioned, on the evening of October 2 its time to enjoy Dragtastic at Legends Cabaret and Music Bar in La Cala with entry €15 which includes table top buffet and tickets are available at the charity shop.