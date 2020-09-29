Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah dies at age 91

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has died at the age of 91, according to a Kuwait state media report.

DUBBED the “dean of Arab diplomacy” for his efforts to restore relations with states that backed Iraq during the 1990-1991 Gulf War, Sheikh Sabah had been suffering following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s Emir was flown to the United States back in July to receive medical treatment and was expected to be succeeded by his 83-year-old half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed.

Kuwait has been ruled by the Sabah family for the past 260 years and has a population of 4.8 million, including 3.4 million foreign workers.

The country is said to have the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves and is a major US ally, a bond that has increased since Sheikh Sabah came to power in January 2006.

Sheikh Sabah was prime minister for several years before becoming Emir, following his service as foreign minister from 1963 to 1991 and from 1992 to 2003.

