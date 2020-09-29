S’Arenal residents demonstrate objections to Covid hotel

S’ARENAL residents have demonstrated their objections to a Covid hotel in the area, which is accommodating people who have to self-isolate due to the virus.

Some 50 locals and parents of pupils at the Sant Vicenç school gathered on Sunday morning in the S’Estacio plaza just in front of the hotel to demand the IMAS Mallorca Institute of Social Affairs put the patients in another establishment.

Objectors to the hotel being used for this purpose point out it is near to a school and a children’s play area and argue there are much better suited establishments.

