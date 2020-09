‘Return to school’ aid.

ALMOST 400 families of young school children in Albatera have been given financial help to ensure the children have everything they need for class.

-- Advertisement --



The Department of Education allocated €23,000 and in total 386 families have received support, € 59.50 per student.

The purpose is “to be able to acquire school supplies, making it easier for families to return to school”, said Albatera mayor, José Antonio Berná.