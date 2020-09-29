Preserving the work of Cartagena artists.

THE mural work, stained glass windows and decorative pieces created by Cartagena artists Enrique Gabriel Navarro and Ramón Alonso Luzzy will be catalogued and inventoried for their conservation and study.

“Carried out between 1950 and 1980, the works represent a unique time in our town within the Spanish painting of the 20th century. These are unrepeatable works and of great value,” said town Mayor, Ana Belén Castejón.

The works can be found on buildings and in open spaces around the town, and “this document will be essential to promote the proper conservation of this extensive artistic work,” she added.

The cataloging works will be carried out by the painter Enrique Vicente Navarro Carretero, a specialist in the work of these authors and son of Enrique Gabriel Navarro.

Specifically, about 90 pieces will be studied, and catalogued in relation to “their technical characteristics such as location, year of the work, dimensions, state of conservation”.

Photographic documentation and the registration of the signed work will also be collated.

