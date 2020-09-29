Lux Mundi Fuengirola prepares for Harvest Festival

THE Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre at its new premises Parroquia de Vuestra Señora del Carmen (Parish Church), Calle Maria Josefa Larrucea 8, Fuengirola, 29640 is currently only open Monday to Friday by appointment in order to comply with Covid-19 regulations and masks must be worn.

Wednesday October 7, the Centre will be closed for the day of the Virgin of the Rosary and also Monday October 12 Hispanic Feast Day (Spain´s National Holiday).

There will be a Harvest Thanksgiving at the Parish Church at 5pm on Saturday October 24 and those attending are invited to bring non-perishable goods for distribution to those in need.

For further information please contact the Centre by email luxmundif@gmail.com or 952 474 840.