Liverpool continue winning start after defeating Arsenal at Anfield

Liverpool continue their winning start to the season after defeating Arsenal at Anfield, gaining revenge for their Community Shield defeat.

THE Premier League champions had to come from behind and survive a second half scare to wrap up a 3-1 win at home.

An early goal from Alexandre Lacazette saw Arsenal off to a flying start after the forward capitalised on a Andrew Robertson mistake.

The energetic Liverpool left-back made a mess of dealing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross, managing to scoop his attempted clearance straight to Lacazette, whose equally scruffy effort found a way past Alisson.

However, the lead didn’t last long as Mane levelled things up 147 seconds later thanks to great work from Mohamed Salah.

Salah drove into the area, holding off a challenge from Kieran Tierney and his subsequent shot was parried by Leno into the path of Mane for a close range tap in.

The Anfield club scored their second seven minutes later after a great cross from Alexander-Arnold reached fellow full-back Robertson who made up for his earlier error by poking his shot passed Arsenal’s goalkeeper Leno.

Lacazette spurned a glorious chance to level things up for Arsenal midway through the second half before new-signing Jota, who came on as a substitute, superbly controlled and volleyed his first goal for the club.

The win takes Liverpool second, who trail Leicester on goal difference, and Arsenal stay in fifth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke after the match: “We had so many big moments but I know we can’t finish off every chance, but we played a super game and were 1-0 down. It would’ve been incredible had we lost but we won, and it’s completely deserved.

“Could we have scored more goals? Yes. Could they have scored? Yes, because of the quality that they have. We played a constant high line. We stuck to the match plan and if you are that high, of course there is a risk.

“We like to try to win the ball back as high as possible, so I wasn’t frustrated or disappointed. I was in the game, and it could’ve gone either way.

“We had to be brave ourselves to cause them problems – that’s what we tried and sometimes it worked. We didn’t stop, and my worry was at half-time that we couldn’t keep it going but we did and that’s a really good sign.”

Speaking after the match, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, said: “It’s a tough place to come for anybody in the world. They set incredible standards, they dominate every aspect of the game.

“Taking the lead put us in a really strong position to believe more that we could get something out of the game. We conceded too early, in a mistake.

“In the second half we corrected a few things, we were much better. We had some problems still with the ball and we had the best chance in the game and when it comes to Anfield you’re not going to get 10 chances.

“When you get through one against one against the keeper, you have to score if you want to get something out of the game.”

