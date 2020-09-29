Let's all get Hocus Pocused this Halloween in a socially distanced wine circle

WITH Halloween approaching and a Hocus Pocus sequel on the cards, we are delighted to read there are two new Hocus Pocus canned wines that you can use to form a wine circle while enjoying the show from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Eliqs Beverage & Design Shop has brewed up the wonderfully spooky creations, and the sales also benefit community gardens and parks in New York City, and we all love a good reason to drink wine!

The collaboration with organic wine-maker Besa mi Vino includes two varieties—a rosé and a white wine—with a 12.5% ABV.

The Hocus Pocus x Eliqs Rosé comes in blood-red cans, and each one features the face of a different Sanderson sister. The Winifred can reads, “I put a spell on you, and now you’re wine!” The Sarah can says, “My lucky rose! Just where I left it.” And the Mary can has a fun idea for a drinking game: “I suggest we form a drinking circle.” The flavour profile of this wine is described as “bright and slightly sparkling with flavours of cherry, dried roses, and lychee.”

The Hocus Pocus x Besa x Eliqs White Wine comes in midnight-blue cans, which are decorated with an image of all three witches in front of a full moon. The cans read, “I put a spell on you, and now you’re wine!” This wine is said to have “fragrant aromas with a smooth blend between dry and sweet on the palate.”

When ordering, keep in mind that three cans equal one bottle of wine. Translation: Don’t feel guilty for snagging a 12-pack. Just be sure to buy one before the sun rises, because like the Sanderson Sisters, these limited-edition edition wines won’t live forever.

