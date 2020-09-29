International Day of the Elderly Gala to be celebrated in Motril

ON October 1, the International Day of the Elderly is commemorated. The Social Action Area of ​​the Motril Town Hall will celebrate this day with a special Gala adapted to the current health situation.

This event will take place at the Calderón Theatre at 5.30pm and will be a public recognition of people and institutions that have worked in solidarity for the welfare of the elderly, especially in these times.

The International Day of the Elderly event will close with a performance and will be broadcast on local television so that it can be enjoyed by all the elderly and residents of Motril who, for reasons of capacity and health, will not be able to attend in person.

