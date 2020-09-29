GOLF International Nerja Society (GINS) have kept themselves busy with games and although they had a washout at Los Moriscos on Friday, September 18, they made up for it at Añoreta on Monday, September 21.

It was another beautiful day for playing golf, warm but no wind, the course in wonderful condition and the company great, what more could you want?

The game was a 4B Shamble which for those that do not know, is you all drive pick the best drive and then you play your own ball from then on and score accordingly. There must be four drives from each player and two scores to count on each hole.

The winners with a score of 93 pts were Lola Monteros, Barry Taylor, Mike Bull and Stewart Green. The runners up with 90 pts were Lyn McAllister, Penny Bentley-Ennis, Peter Garner and Grant Turner.

On Tuesday, September 22, Golf International Nerja Society played Baviera. The overall winner of the day was John Blanco with 35pts and in second place was Jackie Viles with 35pts

Upcoming events for Golf International Nerja Society

Las Gabias on Wednesday, November 18.

So far there are 13 confirmed players meaning 11 places left. Should anybody wish to attend please confirm to ginsawaydayrep@gmail.com

Also, Cala Novo on Thursday, December 10 there is a change to the December event, it will now be played at Cala Nova.

There are only 24 places so please confirm ASAP if you wish to play. There will be both a team game and singles and plenty of prizes on the day.

We hope you enjoyed this article "Golf International Nerja Society go from washout to winners".

