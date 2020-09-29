Five girls and one boy aged 11 to 17 release second album

REGULAR performers around the Marbella area, especially at Marbepop which has just been cancelled, San Pedro band Devils in the Sky have just launched their second album Rock in Progress with a new video called Rueda.

The band has been together for several years and is a six-piece aged from 11 to 17, five girls and the 11-year-old drummer who is a boy and they play pretty heavy rock which they learnt at the San Pedro School of Rock.

-- Advertisement --



Despite the fact that there aren’t too many venues open at the moment, they are still practising, writing and recording and no doubt this is one local band that will find success.