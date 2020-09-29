LAST weekend the Hotel Sol Los Fenicios in Herradura closed the season early with an occupancy of 65 per cent.

It has been its thirtieth season and as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, like the rest of the accommodation sector, it has been very special, counting on a mainly national clientele, where the Andalusians and Madrid residents stood out as the main clients.

-- Advertisement --



As for the international, with only 10 per cent, it was of British, Dutch and German origin.

The hotel also reported that this summer the figure for couples tourism has stood out among customers more than family tourism, with percentages that ranged between 70 and 30 per cent, respectively.

Due to the impact of the health crisis the hotel has closed the season early by two weeks. Hotel Sol Los Fenicios was the first four-star establishment on the Costa Tropical. It opened its doors in 1990 and therefore this summer has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Luckily, some of the staff, including the management, combines their work with other establishments located in Granada and the Sierra Nevada.

The Hotel Sol Los Fenicios was the first four-star establishment on the Costa Tropical. It opened its doors in 1990 and therefore this summer has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Its 43 rooms and design made it a charming hotel at the time, and throughout these three decades, it has welcomed illustrious visitors related to culture, politics and sport among other sectors.

The most important being the visit of the Reyes Eméritos de España, on August 1, 1993, on the occasion of the death of King Baudouin of Belgium.

Thank you for reading this article “First four-star hotel on the Costa Tropical closed the season early due to tourism impact”.

You may also wish to read “Award-winning UK artist to launch exhibition in El Morche.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!