Family gatherings restricted in Andalusia and Casariche closed

More restrictions have been announced by the Andalusian Government with family gatherings restricted to just six people and accesses to the Sevillian town of Casariche closed.

THE announcement has been made to stop the spread of the coronavirus, with Casariche suffering from an alarming number of cases in the town, resulting in arrivals and departures now being restricted for 14 days.

These latest measures were recommended by the committee of experts that advises the Andalusian Government, which met on Monday in the San Telmo palace.

The committee has assessed the situation of the municipalities with outbreak rates higher than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

According to the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, 80 percent of new cases originate from family gatherings which is why no more than six people be allowed outside the family unit.

These further measures will likely come in affect within the next few days.

There is also set to be some major screenings via rapid antigen tests carried out in eleven municipalities: Pulpí, Almería; Almodóvar del Río, Córdoba: Jamilena, Los Villares and Linares, Jaén; Villaverde del Río, Arahal, Paradas and La Campana, in Seville and Sierra de Yeguas and Villanueva de la Concepción, in Malaga.

Each of these areas have had positives tests ranging above 500 cases recently.

Public Administrations and Interior of the Junta de Andalucía and Spokesperson of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, has publicly stated, “If there is a government war, the virus wins.”

He has requested the central government to apply a single criterion in order to apply special preventive measures against the advance of the pandemic for all of Spain.

