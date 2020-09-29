A DIG to locate the possible remains of victims of the Franco dictatorship is underway in Arta.

A team of three archaeologists and two anthropologists have started excavating at the privately owned Salma estate in the Coll de Arta at the site on the curve of the old road.

-- Advertisement --



According to oral testimonials the bodies of three people assassinated in 1936 were left there.

The site was referenced in investigator Jaume Morey’s 2011 document, “The graves of repression in Mallorca.”

Historian Jaume Alzina also talked about the possibility of an individual killed in the Francoist repression of 1936 being buried there.

The Arta council municipal brigade had last week already cleared the site of vegetation and prepared the ground for the dig with the removal of a large block of stone which was inside the hole which the experts believe could contain the remains of a Bartomeu Ginard Genovard.

Born in Arta in 1914, the Socialist Genovard could have been one of a group of leftists who fled to the mountains in E Verger and Albarca in July 1936 after the mayor of Felanitx warned them they were going to be arrested.

The team is also examining the surrounding area to see if they can find the remains of the other two, which could have been dispersed by land movements during works to extend the Ma-15 road.

Balearic Public Administration regional minister Isabel Castro and Arta Mayor Manolo Galan paid a visit to the site on Monday to see how the team were getting on. They were joined by, among others, the regional Democratic Memory and Good Government Secretary Jesus Jurado and the director general of Democratic Memory Marc Herrera.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Epic round-Mallorca swim on course to raise thousands for Cancer Support Group”.Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!