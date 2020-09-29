NEXT week the exhibition hall of Almuñécar Casa de Cultura will host the IX Meeting Art of Almuñécar.

The event will bring together almost a dozen artists, under the organisation of the Asociación de Arte-Sur, chaired by Francisco Ariza.

-- Advertisement --



This meeting, which will take place from October 5 to 20, will feature local painters or residents of the region, with the exception of Jesús Pueyo, an artist from Huesca and veteran visitor to Almuñécar in several artists meetings.

The participants in this ninth edition, in addition to those mentioned above, are: Juani Ilarraz, Rafael Sánchez B., Laura L. Zárraga, Mari Sol Alonso, Ana Ximénez, Paco Ariza and Emilio Domínguez.

“It is proposed as a working meeting of different artists who coexist, work and exchange work experiences and techniques in the workshops for a week: from Monday to Saturday”, explained the coordinator, Francisco Ariza.

On Saturday, the 10th, from 7pm, you can visit the exhibition hall of the Casa de Cultura, where the works made in the workshops by the participating artists will be exhibited.

The event will have all the hygiene standards necessary to comply with the established security, both for the artists and for the visitors.

Thank you for reading this article “Casa de Cultura to bring artists together at IX Meeting Art of Almuñécar”.

You may also wish to read “First four-star hotel on the Costa Tropical closed the season early due to tourism impact.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!