Balearics registers fifth highest divorce rate in Spain

THE Balearics registered the fifth highest divorce rate in Spain in the second quarter of this year.

There were 4.7 petitions to end a marriage per every 10,000 inhabitants on the islands between the beginning of April and the end of June, according to figures from the CGPJ General Council of Judicial Power’s Statistics Service.

Over the three months there were 314 uncontested divorces, 130 contested divorces, 14 agreed separations, one contested separation and one marriage annulment on the archipelago.