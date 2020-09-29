THE Balearic government is contributing direct aid to the fight against gender violence suffered by refugees in Africa.

The regional administration has authorised its Social Affairs and Sport department to give just short of €150,000 to UNICEF and to the United Nations to help with dealing with gender violence experienced by women and children who are refugees in Diffa in Nigeria and in Uganda.

The move is the fruit of an agreement between the Social Affairs and Sport department and the IBDONA Balearic Women’s Institute and is financed by funds from the Equality Ministry for the State Pact on Gender Violence.

The half of the money which is going to the UN’s Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Agency is for the “Reduction of violence against women and girls affected by the Diffa humanitarian crisis” project.

The aim is to strengthen the position of refugee and displaced women and girls in the region and adopt specific measures to protect them from violence at the hands of men.

The €75,000 for UNICEF goes to the “Integrated services for the prevention and response to gender violence and protection of refugee boys and girls in Uganda.”

The project includes providing psychological support and health, safety and legal services, as well as awareness raising campaigns on gender violence issues aimed at both men and women.

